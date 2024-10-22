Cancer: Fear might affect your happiness today, but remember it comes from your own thoughts and imagination. It kills spontaneity, takes away joy, and reduces your efficiency. It’s best to deal with it early before it makes you anxious. Be careful with commitments and financial transactions. You might spend some time catching up on household tasks. Other people’s interference could cause tension. The most annoying person at work might surprise you with their sudden wisdom today. Be mindful when communicating with your family to avoid unnecessary arguments, as they’ll only waste your time and energy. You may see a tough side of your spouse today, which could make you feel uncomfortable. Remedy: For good health, mix wheat, whole red lentils, and red vermillion in your bathwater.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.