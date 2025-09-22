Cancer: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you today, so try to channel your energy into physical exercise—remember, an idle mind can create negativity. If you are involved in a financial case, the court’s decision is likely to go in your favor, bringing monetary benefits. Your charm and ability to influence others will open up rewarding opportunities. Personal matters will remain stable and manageable. Stay honest and straightforward, as your determination and skills will be recognized. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll manage to find some personal time, which you can use creatively. After a long gap, you and your partner will enjoy a calm and loving day together, free from conflicts. Remedy: Use a red carpet or bedsheet.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.