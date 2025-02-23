Cancer: Engage in sports and outdoor activities today to make the most of your leisure time. While you may encounter some financial challenges, your wisdom and smart decisions can help turn losses into gains. An evening at the movies or a dinner date with your spouse will uplift your mood and bring relaxation. However, unpredictable behaviour from your partner might leave you feeling uneasy. Maintain emotional balance while negotiating important business deals. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will be a key part of your day. You might initially feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but with time, you’ll realize it was for the best. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty towards animals and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.