Cancer: Your health will remain in good shape despite a busy day. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. Consider visiting a relative who hasn’t been feeling well—it will mean a lot to them. Be cautious in matters of love today, as it might bring complications. At work, things could take a positive turn if you make a small gesture, like greeting someone who isn’t fond of you. Travel plans may bring you joy and prove to be a valuable learning experience. On the personal front, your spouse might not fulfil your expectations today, which could leave you feeling frustrated. Remedy: Store water in a copper or gold vessel (if possible) and drink from it for a harmonious and happy family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.