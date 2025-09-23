Cancer: Expectant mothers should take extra care while walking on slippery floors. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but avoid it as it could lead to regret later. Stay away from shady dealings, as they can disturb your mental peace. Your partner might feel hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and reconcile before it causes friction. Avoid entering into new joint ventures, and if needed, seek advice from trusted people. You may suddenly decide to take a day off from work and spend quality time with your family. The day will feel like spring in your life, filled with romance and warmth with your spouse. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.