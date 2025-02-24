Cancer: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Financially, this day will be better than usual, as you are likely to earn a good amount of money. Your children may demand extra attention, but they will also be loving and supportive. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past will occupy your mind. Be careful not to submit important files to your boss unless they are thoroughly checked and complete. Children of this zodiac sign will spend most of their day playing sports, so parents should be watchful to prevent injuries. You will enjoy a wonderful day with your spouse, making cherished memories. Remedy: Feed monkeys red-coloured sweet foods to enhance your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious TimeL 4 pm to 5 pm.