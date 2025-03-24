Cancer: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments. A wrong decision could not only harm them but also bring them unnecessary stress. Today, you may learn the importance of saving and managing money wisely. Family responsibilities need your immediate attention, as neglecting them could have serious consequences. Your love life is set to bring you something truly special. A new partnership looks promising, but be cautious about associating with people who could damage your reputation. Expect a delightful day filled with good food and romantic moments. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of Plaster of Paris (POP) can promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.