Cancer: Try to leave work a bit early today and indulge in some well-deserved recreation. If you're considering making an investment, go ahead—but be sure to consult a trusted expert first. It’s a wonderful day to treat yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy. Be mindful in your romantic life, as outside interference could create tension between you and your partner. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of quality time to share with your spouse today. Your attention and affection will deeply touch them, strengthening your bond. However, stay cautious—a stranger’s involvement could stir misunderstandings between you and your loved one. Despite this, the day holds promise. Your partner will be in high spirits and will genuinely enjoy your company and sense of humor. Remedy: To deepen your bond of love, offer prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.20 pm.