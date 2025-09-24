Cancer: Your health is likely to remain good today, allowing you to enjoy activities like playing with friends. Financially, it’s wise to plan ahead and start saving, as money may be needed unexpectedly. This is also a favorable day to attract attention without much effort. However, your thoughts may be completely occupied with your lover, so remember not to take your partner for granted. Those with a busy schedule may finally find some time for themselves, though household responsibilities could take up a big share of it. In married life, family matters might create tension, but with mutual understanding, you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: Prepare small flour balls filled with jaggery and feed them to cows to ensure success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.