Cancer: Outdoor activities and sports may appeal to you, while meditation and yoga can bring physical and mental benefits. Traders and businesspeople might find joy in increased profits today. Your sharp wit and humour will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality time with your romantic partner. Avoid daydreaming, as it could hinder your productivity—rely on yourself rather than expecting others to complete your tasks. Engaging in charity or social work can be fulfilling, and your efforts could make a significant impact. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel happy and appreciated today. Remedy: For sustained professional growth, ensure you do not change the location of your place of worship or family altar (pooja ghar).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.