Cancer: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. You have built a life like a tree—providing shade and comfort to others while enduring challenges yourself. However, unrealistic financial planning may lead to a shortage of funds, so be mindful of your expenses. Engaging in activities with young ones will bring positivity and energy. A simple, warm smile can brighten your lover’s day. Professionally, things will go in your favour, making it a rewarding day at work. If you live away from home, you may find solace in a quiet park or peaceful spot in the evening after completing your tasks. Today, you will deeply realize the truth behind your wedding vows—your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.