Cancer: You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. You may go shopping with your spouse to purchase essential household items, but this could put a slight strain on your finances. Prioritizing the needs of your family members should be your main focus today. Although you might plan an outing with your partner, unforeseen important work could disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a heated argument. Housewives of this zodiac sign can relax after completing household chores by watching a movie on TV or spending time on their mobile phones. Your life partner will make an extra effort to spend quality time with you today, strengthening your bond. Use the day to groom your personality and engage in self-improvement—it’s a more productive choice than doing nothing. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also, steer clear of violent, critical behavior and dishonest tendencies.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.