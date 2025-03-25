Cancer: The demands of others may take up your time, making it harder to focus on self-care. Don't suppress your emotions—engage in activities you enjoy to relax. Those who have invested money may face financial losses today. Your spouse will be supportive and caring, and your smile can be the best remedy for their worries. Trust yourself when making career decisions, as they will bring positive results. Although you may have plenty of free time today, you might struggle to use it productively. You'll truly appreciate your spouse’s presence and realize they are your guiding light. Remedy: Using scented items can have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.