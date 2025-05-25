Cancer: Avoid pressuring others to do things for you. Instead, try to understand their needs and interests—it will bring you real happiness. Today, you may make some important decisions to strengthen your business, and someone close to you might offer financial support. A festive mood at home will help reduce your stress. Make sure to take part in the celebrations rather than staying quiet or distant. Love life might feel a bit complicated today, so avoid mixing personal matters with work. Your way of communicating will be impressive and may leave a positive impact. However, a difference of opinion with your partner could lead to an argument—stay calm and handle it wisely. Remedy: To attract positive results in your professional life, donate a silver idol of a cow to a female family member.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am.