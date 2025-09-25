Cancer: Your energy levels will be high today, and financial improvement is on the horizon. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be entirely honest with you. However, your persuasive skills will help in overcoming challenges. Love is in the air, bringing joy and warmth into your day. Businesspeople may face the strain of an unavoidable work-related trip, while professionals should steer clear of office gossip. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time, which could be spent on creative pursuits. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to show more care and affection, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Light a lamp and add both black and white sesame seeds to it. This practice will help restore family happiness and deepen harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7pm.