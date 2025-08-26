Cancer: Meditation and yoga will bring you both spiritual peace and physical benefits today. Your financial condition looks better as pending payments are likely to be cleared. If you plan to make changes at home, ensure everyone’s approval beforehand. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated, strengthening your bond. Seek the support of like-minded friends at work—their timely help will prove valuable. It’s also a favourable day for those involved in medical transcription. Though the day will keep you busy, you’ll still find time in the evening to indulge in something you truly enjoy. A memorable evening with your spouse will make the day even more special. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.