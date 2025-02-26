Cancer: Businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be cautious about lending money to family members who may not return it. Spending too much time at work could affect your domestic life, so try to maintain a balance. A caring and understanding friend may enter your life today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace matters effectively. To make good use of your time, consider visiting a park—but be mindful, as a disagreement with a stranger could spoil your mood. The evening with your spouse might turn out to be one of the most memorable ones of your life. Remedy: Plant and nurture red roses to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.