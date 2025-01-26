Cancer: Cultivate a harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can harm you more than love can heal. Remember, evil often prevails quicker than good, so stay patient and grounded. Be mindful of your spending today and avoid unnecessary expenses. It's an auspicious day to launch a new family venture—seek the support of other members to ensure its success. Use your judgment wisely when it comes to matters of love. Success will be yours if you focus on making essential changes step by step. If you've been accused of not giving enough time to your family, you might plan to spend quality moments with them, though unexpected work could disrupt your plans. However, you and your partner are likely to enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and free from conflicts. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.