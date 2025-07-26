Cancer: You’ll get a chance to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. With a little confidence and support from others, you can also find new ways to earn money. If needed, your friends will be there to help you. However, work-related stress may trouble you during the day. Try to relax in the second half to ease your mind. Students should stay focused and avoid wasting time socialising. This is a crucial phase in their academic journey and demands full attention. You might feel a bit neglected if your spouse spends more time with their friends today. Also, be prepared for a possible scolding from your father or elder brother. Instead of taking it negatively, listen carefully—it could help you grow and improve. Remedy: Plant and care for yellow flowering plants at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.