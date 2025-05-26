Cancer: Household concerns may leave you feeling a bit anxious today. Investing in real estate could bring good returns. It’s a good time to let go of any dominating behavior at home. Try to work together with your family and support each other through life’s ups and downs. A more understanding attitude will bring them great happiness. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why they may get upset at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings and point of view. Be careful not to submit any important files to your boss unless you’re sure they are complete and accurate. You might come across an old item at home that brings back memories, and spend the day cleaning or restoring it. In your married life, having unrealistic expectations may lead to disappointment — try to stay grounded. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.