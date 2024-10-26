Cancer: Take some time to unwind this evening. Financially, you’ll remain secure, and the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras will present multiple opportunities to earn money today. Avoid rushing to judge others—they might be dealing with stress and could benefit from your kindness and understanding. Be mindful of your attire, as wearing something your partner dislikes may unintentionally upset him. If you have free time, reading spiritual books can provide clarity and help you overcome personal challenges. A small disagreement with your spouse might dissolve by reminiscing about a cherished memory—don't hesitate to recall those happy moments during tense conversations. However, take care of your health today, as unexpected issues could leave you feeling stressed. Remedy: Wearing silver jewelry more often will promote harmony and peace within your family life.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.