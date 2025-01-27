Cancer: You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others by praising them. Financially, you will remain strong, as the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras will bring numerous opportunities to earn money today. Attending social events may connect you with influential people. However, your partner may prefer to share their thoughts rather than listen to yours, which might upset you. This is a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You may plan something new in your free time, but you’ll become so engrossed in it that other tasks will take a backseat. The day will feel like a beautiful spring—romantic and filled with special moments with your partner. Remedy: Wear white clothes regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.