Cancer: You’ll be active and energetic today, with good support from your health. There might be some money-related challenges, but with smart thinking, you can turn the situation in your favour and even make a profit. Someone around you sees you as a role model and is observing you closely, so make sure your actions are admirable and build your reputation. You might playfully keep your romantic partner waiting on a call, just to tease them. Plan your tasks well to get the results you want, but work pressure may still cause some stress. In your free time, you’ll finally get to do things you've been planning for a while. Pay attention to your partner’s small wishes today—whether it’s sharing a favourite food or showing affection. Ignoring these could hurt their feelings. Remedy: Show respect and love to your mother, motherly figures, and elderly women. This will help you grow steadily in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.