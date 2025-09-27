Cancer: For true all-round development, combine physical, mental, and moral growth. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Today, with the support of a close relative, your business efforts can bring positive results, enhancing your financial stability. Family tensions may disturb you, so it’s important to communicate openly to resolve issues. Romance may bloom as friendship deepens, and busy individuals will finally get a little time for themselves, though household responsibilities might occupy most of it. You may even fall in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating the bond you share. Your family will take delight in seeing you in good health and high spirits. Remedy: Gift yellow or saffron-colored clothing to a Guru, teacher, or saintly person to strengthen family harmony and relationships.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.