Cancer: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life, as your positive outlook will help turn hopes into reality. Overspending in the past may make you realize the value of money today due to sudden needs. Relatives and friends could surprise you with unexpected gifts. Be cautious in love matters, as your partner may not be fully honest. Investments made today could bring profits, though you may face resistance from partners. You’ll enjoy both the company of friends and some quiet “me-time” to recharge yourself. Married life might bring a few challenges today, demanding patience and understanding. Remedy: For a more fulfilling love life, shower affection, attention, and gifts on young girls below the age of 10.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.