Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overeating and avoiding hard drinks. Instead of idling, consider engaging in activities that can enhance your earning potential. Your loved ones are in good spirits, so plan something special with them for the evening. Keep your emotions in check, as excessive passion could put your romantic relationship at risk. Use your professional expertise to boost your career prospects, as unlimited success in your field is within reach if you dedicate your skills and efforts to excel. Make an effort to spend time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could disrupt the harmony at home. Family matters may strain your married life today, but both of you will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: To achieve a healthier lifestyle, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.