Cancer: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day. Investments or speculation may bring you profits. Friends could help you build useful connections. The day will be filled with love and romance, though an old issue might lead to a minor argument with your partner by night. It’s a positive day for traders and businesspeople, as rising demand could bring good gains. In your free time, reading spiritual books can help ease some of your worries. It’s also a great day to enjoy romantic moments with your spouse. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen your family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.