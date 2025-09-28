Cancer: Strengthening your mental resilience will lead to a more content life. Someone with ambitious plans may approach you—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Offering timely help to someone could spare them from misfortune. Don’t worry, like ice, your troubles will gradually melt away today. At work, you are likely to have the upper hand in most matters. By evening, good news from a distant place may reach you. On the personal front, the day promises to be more harmonious and fulfilling than usual with your partner. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.