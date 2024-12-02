Cancer: A lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental strain. However, your financial situation will improve significantly today, and you might even clear debts or ongoing loans. Avoid losing your temper during a disagreement with a neighbour, as it will only escalate the situation. Maintaining a calm and cooperative attitude can help preserve peace. Romantic moments will bring extra joy to your day. Stay honest and focused in your actions—your determination and skills will be recognized. Make the best use of your time by engaging in something creative rather than letting it go to waste. This could turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Feed food and fodder to cows with black-and-white spots to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.