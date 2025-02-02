Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be cautious not to overeat or indulge in too many drinks. You might feel like travelling or spending money, but you may regret it later. Domestic life will be calm and full of warmth. There are strong chances of forming a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential information too soon. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. You'll have some free time today, which is perfect for meditation to help you stay mentally at peace. Your life partner may shower you with extra care and affection today, almost like an angel. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa for good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.