Cancer: Tensions at home may make you feel angry, but suppressing these emotions could lead to physical discomfort. Channel your frustration through physical activity, and try to step away from any irritating situations. On a positive note, you might see financial gains today thanks to your children, which will bring you joy. A family gathering could introduce you to new friends, but choose them wisely, as good friends are a treasure to cherish. Brighten your partner's day with a warm smile and thoughtful gestures. Reaching out to influential individuals could yield beneficial results. You may also find joy in spending the day quietly, perhaps reading a book in solitude—a perfect way to recharge. Your spouse might surprise you with heartfelt words about your importance in their life, adding a special touch to the day. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper and offer assistance to them in other ways to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.