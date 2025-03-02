Cancer: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there's a good chance you'll get it back today. It's a perfect day to reconnect and strengthen bonds with loved ones. You may deeply miss your partner's presence. Your growing confidence will lead to noticeable progress. You might spend most of the day resting, but by evening, you'll realize the value of time. Love and harmony will be in the air, as differences between men and women seem to fade today. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for a healthy life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.