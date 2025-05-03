Cancer: Start your day with yoga or meditation to stay physically fit and mentally balanced. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses, bringing a sense of relief. You’ll find joy in the company of your family, momentarily leaving your worries behind. Take time to connect with your partner—deepening your understanding of each other will strengthen your bond. If you're traveling today, double-check that you have all your important documents in order. Your spouse will embrace your flaws with love and tenderness, leaving you feeling deeply cherished. If the day feels light on responsibilities, consider visiting a public library. Immersing yourself in knowledge can be both enriching and inspiring. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity for peace and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.