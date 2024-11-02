Cancer: Your sense of humor is your greatest asset—use it to help uplift your spirits and support healing. An uninvited guest may arrive today, prompting you to spend on household items you’d planned to buy next month. Stay mindful of interactions with friends and strangers alike. Romance may take a backseat, as your partner might be particularly demanding. A surprise visit from a relative could also require you to set aside time to attend to their needs. Consider planning a romantic outing with your spouse to strengthen your bond. If you meet an intriguing stranger on a trip, it could lead to some memorable experiences. Remedy: For excellent health, consider worshiping Lord Bhairava.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.