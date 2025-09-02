Cancer: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence will help turn hopes and desires into reality. If you are travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness may lead to theft or loss. Children may disappoint you today by not meeting expectations, but instead of being upset, encourage them to work toward fulfilling your dreams. In matters of love, avoid taking hasty steps. Professionally, you stand to make significant gains by completing important projects on time. However, think carefully before making big decisions, as rushed choices may lead to regret later. Due to your busy schedule, your spouse might feel neglected and express their displeasure in the evening. Remedy: For better financial prospects, apply some oil to your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.