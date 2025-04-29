Cancer: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. Keep track of your spending, as unchecked expenses could lead to future issues. The cheerful mood of your family members will bring a lively atmosphere at home. To keep your love life strong, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. A major work-related decision may come up today — acting swiftly and wisely will give you an advantage. Be open to suggestions from your subordinates; they might offer valuable insights. You might plan to catch up with old friends during your free time. However, a past issue could resurface during a light-hearted conversation, potentially leading to an argument. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole garlic bulb and an onion in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.