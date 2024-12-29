Cancer: Today promises a mix of excitement and opportunities for personal growth. Engage in sports or outdoor activities to make the most of the day. While you might feel inclined to travel and splurge, think twice before spending recklessly—it may lead to regrets later. A festive atmosphere at home will help alleviate stress. Don't just observe—immerse yourself in the celebrations and actively participate. The day also brings an air of romance and love; cherish these joyful moments. At work, acknowledging your mistakes can work in your favour. Reflect on areas for improvement and take steps to rectify them. If you've hurt someone, offer a sincere apology—it's a sign of strength to admit and learn from errors. Remember, mistakes are part of life, but repeating them is unwise. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumours, as they can bring unnecessary negativity. Lastly, your spouse's endearing and playful actions will uplift your spirits, making the day truly special. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to attract positivity and ensure financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.