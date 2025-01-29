Cancer: Stay patient—your continuous effort, combined with common sense and understanding, will ensure success. Business profits may bring happiness to traders and entrepreneurs today. However, family life may feel a bit unsettled. You may want to share your struggles with your partner, but they might focus on their own issues, leaving you feeling unheard. If you plan to take a day off, don’t worry—things will run smoothly in your absence, and any issues can be resolved upon your return. Those accused of not spending enough time with family may try to make up for it, but unexpected work might disrupt their plans. A disagreement with your spouse may arise during the day, but it will likely be resolved over dinner. Remedy: Seek the blessings of elderly women by touching their feet continuously for 108 days to enjoy a happy and fulfilling family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.