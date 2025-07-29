Cancer: Those planning an outing today are in for a day full of fun and enjoyment. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your belongings—carelessness could lead to theft or loss. At home, family members might not meet your expectations, so avoid trying to control everything. Instead, adjust your approach to create harmony. You and your partner will share a deep and passionate moment today, diving into the true essence of love. At work, encouragement from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. You may receive some good news from afar by the evening. Your marriage is set to take a beautiful and heartwarming turn today. Remedy: For steady financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with kindness and respect, as they are associated with the planet Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.