Cancer: Chances of recovery from a physical ailment look positive today. Financially, you may find it easier to raise capital, collect pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. Make sure to spend quality time with your family and show them that you truly care—don’t give them any reason to feel neglected. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech could disturb the peace in your relationship with your partner. Businesspeople may receive sudden, unexpected profits or a windfall. You may also feel drawn toward charity and social work; dedicating time to a noble cause could bring great satisfaction. However, your spouse might feel hurt after learning a secret from your past, so handle the situation with sensitivity. Remedy: To strengthen love relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.