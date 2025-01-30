Cancer: Listen to others with an open mind—you might find solutions to your problems. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Family and children will be at the centre of your attention today. You will feel deeply connected to your partner, a clear sign that love is in the air! Ensure that your efforts are recognized and not credited to someone else. Students may find themselves distracted by romantic thoughts, leading to wasted time. Something special in the morning could set the tone for a wonderful day ahead. Remedy: Offer green Durva grass to Lord Ganesha for success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.