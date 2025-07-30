Cancer: Adopt a generous outlook toward life. Complaining about your circumstances will only drain your spirit—it's a poverty of mindset that dims life’s beauty and blocks the path to contentment. Those involved in overseas business may see financial gains today. You’ll enjoy meaningful time with family and friends. Romance will bring a sweet and memorable experience. It’s a favourable day with strong chances of achieving your goals. IT professionals might receive overseas job calls or opportunities. Avoid unnecessary arguments—they can spoil your mood and waste valuable time. You’ll truly feel the joy and blessings of married life today. Remedy: For greater harmony and peace in the family, perform taila abhishek (oil offering) to Lord Shani (Saturn).

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.