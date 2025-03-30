Cancer: Spending the evening with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of overindulging in food and drinks. If you've been involved in betting or gambling, today may bring losses, so it's best to avoid such activities. It's an excellent time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Those who are engaged will find great joy in their fiancée. At work, today is one of those rare days where everything clicks—you’ll feel appreciated by your colleagues, and your boss will recognize your efforts. Business owners may see profits today as well. It’s a day to proceed cautiously—your intellect will serve you better than your emotions. You’ll also experience the true bliss of being married today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer your prayers to it.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.