Cancer: Today is perfect for engaging in activities that boost your self-esteem and happiness. Focus on saving your money and spending wisely, as poor financial decisions now could lead to regret later. Your charm and personality are likely to attract new friendships. Your heart will resonate with the rhythm of love alongside your partner, creating a harmonious connection. In the evening, you might visit someone close to you, but an unexpected remark could dampen your mood, prompting you to leave earlier than planned. Physical affection, like touches, kisses, and hugs, holds deep meaning in married life, and you'll experience its special warmth today. Additionally, your partner will be in great spirits, laughing wholeheartedly at your jokes, making it a delightful day. Remedy: Read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.