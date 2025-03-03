Cancer: Trust yourself to make the best decisions—be bold, act swiftly, and be ready to accept the outcomes. If you're a student aspiring to study abroad, financial challenges at home may disappoint you today. Someone close may overreact to money matters, creating tension in the household. For some, a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers awaits. Your stars favour you today, granting you the power to make crucial long-term decisions. You may plan to spend time with family later in the day, but an argument with a loved one could dampen your mood. Marriage isn’t just about physical intimacy—you will experience the depth of true love today. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to strengthen family bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.