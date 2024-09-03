Cancer: Your personality will shine like a fragrance today. Consider investing your money in religious activities, as it will likely bring you mental peace and stability. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Embrace the experience of pure and genuine love. If you believe in the saying "time is money," take steps to reach your full potential. It's important to work on your weaknesses, so make time for self-improvement. Today, you'll come to realize that the vows you made in your marriage are truly meaningful, and that your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Touch the feet of elderly women and seek their blessings continuously for 108 days to ensure a happy and contented family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.