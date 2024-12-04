Cancer: Start your day with yoga and meditation to boost your energy and maintain it throughout the day. Stick to your budget to avoid any financial stress. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring positive rewards. Your confidence and boldness will strengthen your romantic relationship. Instead of waiting for opportunities, take the initiative and seek them out. Attending seminars and exhibitions can help you gain valuable knowledge and build important connections. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring joy to your day. Remedy: Wearing multi-coloured printed clothing can enhance success in your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.