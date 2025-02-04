Cancer: Today is a day for relaxation—consider an oil massage to soothe your muscles. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term benefits. Stay open to new opportunities and seek support from close friends. If there have been misunderstandings, don’t forget to forgive your beloved. Use your expertise to handle professional matters with ease. Business travel undertaken today will prove beneficial in the long run. Work pressure has been affecting your married life for a while, but today, all grievances will fade away. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item to your partner to strengthen and enrich your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.