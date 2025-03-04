Cancer: Be mindful of your posture to prevent injuries. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also boosts your health and confidence. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring financial gains and prosperity. A short trip to visit relatives will provide much-needed relaxation from your busy routine. You may also embark on a pleasure trip that refreshes your energy and passion. Adopting new techniques can help increase work efficiency. Your unique style and approach will attract the attention of those observing you. However, be mindful of how you spend your time today, as you might focus on unimportant things. Your spouse is your true blessing, and today, you will deeply realize their importance in your life. Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman for excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.