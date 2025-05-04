Cancer: Watch your diet and make time for regular exercise to stay healthy. Avoid gambling or betting today, as it may lead to financial losses. Spend some peaceful, quality time with your family—it will bring comfort. You’ll also play a key role in saving someone from emotional pain today. At work, you might feel disappointed with your subordinates for not meeting expectations. By night, you may feel like stepping out alone for a walk—either on the terrace or at a nearby park—to clear your mind. While personal space matters in marriage, today, you and your partner will feel a strong desire to be close. Expect the romance to heat up! Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha in a white thread to help strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.